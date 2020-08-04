LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2020 spring semester.

Students include:

FARSON

William Ray Louderback, Bachelor of Science

Jason D. Lux, Bachelor of Music

GREEN RIVER

Kelsee G. Barton, Bachelor of Science

Alleece Nichole Braman, Bachelor of Science

Christopher L. Byrd, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Amanda Carson, Certificate

Cory T. Cassity, Bachelor of Arts

Amanda Grace Chidester, Bachelor of Science

Averee R. Cobb, Bachelor of Science

Jesse Ken Evans, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Jared I. Flores, Bachelor of Science

Kyle A. Goglio, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Autumn Brooke Holmes, Bachelor of Science in Social Work

Nickolas Hoskins, Bachelor of Music

Vabsi B. Ibarra, Bachelor of Science

Adam E. Kroupa, Master of Business Administration

Mariah Lucero, Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences

Ezekiel M. Mamalis, Bachelor of Science

Haley M. Rawlings, Master of Science

Francheska MarDean Riley, Bachelor of Arts

Cole J. Verner, Bachelor of Arts

Garrett David Young, Bachelor of Arts

MCKINNON

Cori J. Terry, Bachelor of Science

RELIANCE

Mikayla Lisa Peterson, Bachelor of Music

ROCK SPRINGS

Hanna Prakash Ahuja, Bachelor of Science

Steven Anselmi-Stith, Bachelor of Science

Melissa Bates, Bachelor of Science

Ryan J. Brandt, Bachelor of Science

Marcus J. Cantu, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Kolbe J. Chavez, Bachelor of Science

Katherine Anne Chollak, Bachelor of Arts

Jacob Steven Grant Combs, Bachelor of Science

Anna Nicole Crawford, Master of Arts

Brianna Alexa Diaz, Bachelor of Science in Energy Systems Engineering

Tiffany B. Diaz, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Kaitlyn Rose Erramouspe, Bachelor of Science

James Matthew Fantin, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Deanah Fullmer, Certificate

Jordan Renee Goldman, Bachelor of Science

Jalen Marie Gravett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kaylee Hardesty, double Bachelor of Science

Karolina Rozalia Klatka, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science

Anthony Ray Lew, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Sheri Rochelle Mathews, Bachelor of Science

Austin John Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Yannick Ngole, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering

Tiffany Marie Prather, Bachelor of Science

Brent Richard Rhodes, Juris Doctor

Jennifer Mayvelyn Rocha Olivas, Bachelor of Arts

Timothy Samuel Rolich, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Braxton George Rosette, Certificate

Angie M. Spann, Certificate

Sydnye Karen Spicer, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Kaylee Rachelle Tuttle, Bachelor of Arts

Taylor M. Tygum, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Anthony Albert Vesco, Bachelor of Science

Matthew J. Vesco, Bachelor of Arts

Jaynie Rene Welsh, double Bachelor of Science

Jacob W. Wilson, Bachelor of Science

Kylee Ann Wylie, Bachelor of Arts

