LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2020 spring semester.
Students include:
FARSON
William Ray Louderback, Bachelor of Science
Jason D. Lux, Bachelor of Music
GREEN RIVER
Kelsee G. Barton, Bachelor of Science
Alleece Nichole Braman, Bachelor of Science
Christopher L. Byrd, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Amanda Carson, Certificate
Cory T. Cassity, Bachelor of Arts
Amanda Grace Chidester, Bachelor of Science
Averee R. Cobb, Bachelor of Science
Jesse Ken Evans, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Jared I. Flores, Bachelor of Science
Kyle A. Goglio, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Autumn Brooke Holmes, Bachelor of Science in Social Work
Nickolas Hoskins, Bachelor of Music
Vabsi B. Ibarra, Bachelor of Science
Adam E. Kroupa, Master of Business Administration
Mariah Lucero, Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences
Ezekiel M. Mamalis, Bachelor of Science
Haley M. Rawlings, Master of Science
Francheska MarDean Riley, Bachelor of Arts
Cole J. Verner, Bachelor of Arts
Garrett David Young, Bachelor of Arts
MCKINNON
Cori J. Terry, Bachelor of Science
RELIANCE
Mikayla Lisa Peterson, Bachelor of Music
ROCK SPRINGS
Hanna Prakash Ahuja, Bachelor of Science
Steven Anselmi-Stith, Bachelor of Science
Melissa Bates, Bachelor of Science
Ryan J. Brandt, Bachelor of Science
Marcus J. Cantu, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Kolbe J. Chavez, Bachelor of Science
Katherine Anne Chollak, Bachelor of Arts
Jacob Steven Grant Combs, Bachelor of Science
Anna Nicole Crawford, Master of Arts
Brianna Alexa Diaz, Bachelor of Science in Energy Systems Engineering
Tiffany B. Diaz, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Kaitlyn Rose Erramouspe, Bachelor of Science
James Matthew Fantin, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Deanah Fullmer, Certificate
Jordan Renee Goldman, Bachelor of Science
Jalen Marie Gravett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kaylee Hardesty, double Bachelor of Science
Karolina Rozalia Klatka, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science
Anthony Ray Lew, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Sheri Rochelle Mathews, Bachelor of Science
Austin John Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Yannick Ngole, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering
Tiffany Marie Prather, Bachelor of Science
Brent Richard Rhodes, Juris Doctor
Jennifer Mayvelyn Rocha Olivas, Bachelor of Arts
Timothy Samuel Rolich, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Braxton George Rosette, Certificate
Angie M. Spann, Certificate
Sydnye Karen Spicer, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Kaylee Rachelle Tuttle, Bachelor of Arts
Taylor M. Tygum, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Anthony Albert Vesco, Bachelor of Science
Matthew J. Vesco, Bachelor of Arts
Jaynie Rene Welsh, double Bachelor of Science
Jacob W. Wilson, Bachelor of Science
Kylee Ann Wylie, Bachelor of Arts
