LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming Art Museum will kick off the holiday season with the 28th annual Happy Holidays Dec. 3 and 5. All events will take place virtually.
Handmade ornaments, with the suggested theme of “Global Holidays,” were donated to the UW Art Museum. An ornament auction preview will be Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 1-2, and bidding will take place Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 3-5, on the UW Art Museum’s Facebook page. Half of the proceeds will benefit Albany County School District 1’s art education programs, and half will support the UW Art Museum’s education programs.
In addition to the ornament auction, there will be a virtual celebration featuring local musical talent, visual art by students from all Albany County schools, and art-making activities.
From 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, attendees can view a welcome from Nicole Crawford, director and chief curator of the UW Art Museum, and visual art from local students.
A Family Saturday event will take place Dec. 5 from noon-3 p.m. Participants can make art virtually alongside UW Art Museum educators, view Albany County student art and watch celebratory prerecorded performances.
All events are free; however, preregistration is required. For more information and to register, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events.
“The arts can increase our social and emotional wellness,” Katie Christensen, curator of education and statewide engagement said in a press release. “With so many events either canceled or adapted due to COVID, we wanted to try our best to uplift and honor the creativity in our community with a virtual Happy Holidays event.”
The UW Art Museum collects, exhibits and interprets art to inspire creativity and nurture lifelong learning for the people of Wyoming and beyond. The museum is located in the Centennial Complex at 2111 E. Willett Drive in Laramie. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays are designated for at-risk visitors only. Admission is free.
For more information about the UW Art Museum, call 307-766-6622; visit www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum; or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
