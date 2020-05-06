LARAMIE — Units of the University of Wyoming will present their proposed 2020-21 budgets to the Budget Committee of the UW Board of Trustees Monday and Tuesday, May 11-12.
The budget hearings will be conducted via distance technologies due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. They will air via UW’s WyoCast system at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/f0fed9f9a18f43049bd117d7c5d12a6e1d (Monday) and https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/f0c764cbb28f485c8392caa08130add81d (Tuesday).
Associate Vice President for Financial Affairs David Jewell will present the university’s overall budget proposal at 8 a.m. Monday, followed by individual academic colleges, schools, divisions and offices.
The hearings are scheduled to last until 5:30 p.m. each day, with 30-minute lunch breaks.
The full schedule of hearings may be found at http://www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2020-meeting-materials/may_13-15_2020_meeting.html .
The budget hearings are in preparation for action by the full Board of Trustees on the university’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
