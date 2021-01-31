LARAMIE — A committee of educators from the University of Wyoming College of Health Sciences and Wyoming Center on Aging is preparing to develop a consistent, inter-professional education experience for students from all divisions and schools throughout the college.
Inter-professional education involves students and educators from two or more professions in health and social care learning together during all or part of their professional training. The goal is to cultivate collaborative practice for providing client- or patient-centered health care.
To advance the committee’s initiatives, several members recently attended the T3 Inter-professional Team Development Program. The T3 program is an immersive leadership training program in designing and implementing effective inter-professional education projects.
Attendees were Lauren Biehle, a clinical associate professor of pharmacy practice in the School of Pharmacy; Catherine Carrico, a clinical associate professor in the Department of Psychology and Wyoming Center on Aging; Billie Chapman, a field education director in the Division of Social Work; Canyon Hardesty, an associate lecturer in the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities; and Katelyn Kotlarek, an assistant professor in the Division of Communication Disorders.
Carrico says inter-professional training provides invaluable time to collaborate with College of Health Sciences colleagues while receiving guidance and mentoring from an experienced inter-professional team of faculty, according to a press release.
“This opportunity is sure to advance inter-professional education at UW,” she said.
The College of Health Sciences is the second-largest college on the UW campus and includes the divisions of Communication Disorders, Kinesiology and Health Promotion, and Social Work, as well as the schools of Pharmacy and Nursing and the Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho Medical Education Program. Wyoming Institute for Disabilities also provides a minor in disability studies, according to the release.
David Jones, the dean of the College of Health Sciences, values inter-professional education for its service to Wyoming and beyond.
The T3 conference offered the opportunity to learn best practices from experts and focus on the design of inter-professional education initiatives for the College of Health Sciences, Biehle said in the release.
“Our intention is to design a consistent and integrated experience for all of our College of Heath Sciences graduates,” she said. “We outlined short-term and long-term goals to facilitate development of our students into collaboration-ready practitioners.”
Specific goals of the College of Health Sciences inter-professional education committee are in line with college and university leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.