LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 79 students from Sweetwater County and 21 students from Uinta County on the 2019 fall semester academic Dean's and Dean's Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at: www.uwyo.edu.

Sweetwater County students include:

Farson

William Ray Louderback

Ross D. Slagowski

Green River

Kaitlyn R. Banks

Valerie Alicia Barajas

Kelsee G. Barton

Averee R. Cobb

Michael G. Cobb

Haylen R. Cordova

Kendahl Lea Coy

Veronica Raye Coy

Victoria Paige Evans

Nick A. Findlow

Jared I. Flores

Lexie Kay Frint

Ashlie M. Gold

Demitria F. Green

Erik D. Gwaltney

Alondra I. Hamilton

Lacey Danae Hart

Chance S. Hofer

Vabsi B. Ibarra

Allison G. Kloepper

Savannah R. Kramer

Isabel Anna Leininger

Jacob Lock

Justin C. Marcy

Alexis P. Mitchell

Laken A. Mitchell

Kristen A. Morris

Brianna M. Rath

Christian T. Smith

John Smith

Cole J. Verner

Erika J. Wilson

Reliance

Grace M. Peterson

Rock Springs

Hanna Prakash Ahuja

Parker J. Allen

Steven Anselmi-Stith

April Arellano

Katelin M. Banks

Sasha S. Bentley

Ceejay M. Berg

Joshua E. Bigley

Amanda L. Borders

Brianna Alexa Diaz

Carley N. Ebert

Ian Mark Fletcher

Chloe K. Garcia

Kameron L. Hale

Kaylee Hardesty

Krista Ranae Heikes

Jonathan Winn Jenkins

Alyssa M. Jordan

Keeri Ann Klein

Skya R. Legerski

Anthony Ray Lew

Rayven S. Lucero

Ashenafi Tenna Negeri

Michael David Newman

Jessica O'Neal

Lindsey Pearson

Garret Michael Phillips

Amrey K. Plemel

John A. Prevedel

Aidan E. Propst

Jenae A. Ramirez

Timothy Samuel Rolich

Damien A. Siegel

Lennon Andrew Spence

Hannah G. Spicer

Sydnye Karen Spicer

Caitlin J. Stout

Josh E. Tepera

Kaylee Rachelle Tuttle

Amanda Mulan Verheydt

Madeline O. Verheydt

Clayton R. Wells

Drew Anthony Yerkovich

Bailey Young

Uinta County students include:

Evanston

Rylee Kay Berger

Kori L. Deru

Kaytlen Freeland

DeeLynn S. Miller

Octavio Reyes

William Robert Smith

Samuel Scott Symes

Fort Bridger

Madison Paige Bindl

Kelsey Giorgis

Austin D. Houskeeper

Madison Vitt

Lyman

McKinley Bradshaw

Kaleigh M. Douglass

Trigger Jaggi

Tia Owens

Mountain View

Lyndee J. Hereford

Makell Kaiser

Konner L. Legault

Delaney C. Lupher

Colton N. Roach

Alyx Wells

