LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 79 students from Sweetwater County and 21 students from Uinta County on the 2019 fall semester academic Dean's and Dean's Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at: www.uwyo.edu.
Sweetwater County students include:
Farson
William Ray Louderback
Ross D. Slagowski
Green River
Kaitlyn R. Banks
Valerie Alicia Barajas
Kelsee G. Barton
Averee R. Cobb
Michael G. Cobb
Haylen R. Cordova
Kendahl Lea Coy
Veronica Raye Coy
Victoria Paige Evans
Nick A. Findlow
Jared I. Flores
Lexie Kay Frint
Ashlie M. Gold
Demitria F. Green
Erik D. Gwaltney
Alondra I. Hamilton
Lacey Danae Hart
Chance S. Hofer
Vabsi B. Ibarra
Allison G. Kloepper
Savannah R. Kramer
Isabel Anna Leininger
Jacob Lock
Justin C. Marcy
Alexis P. Mitchell
Laken A. Mitchell
Kristen A. Morris
Brianna M. Rath
Christian T. Smith
John Smith
Cole J. Verner
Erika J. Wilson
Reliance
Grace M. Peterson
Rock Springs
Hanna Prakash Ahuja
Parker J. Allen
Steven Anselmi-Stith
April Arellano
Katelin M. Banks
Sasha S. Bentley
Ceejay M. Berg
Joshua E. Bigley
Amanda L. Borders
Brianna Alexa Diaz
Carley N. Ebert
Ian Mark Fletcher
Chloe K. Garcia
Kameron L. Hale
Kaylee Hardesty
Krista Ranae Heikes
Jonathan Winn Jenkins
Alyssa M. Jordan
Keeri Ann Klein
Skya R. Legerski
Anthony Ray Lew
Rayven S. Lucero
Ashenafi Tenna Negeri
Michael David Newman
Jessica O'Neal
Lindsey Pearson
Garret Michael Phillips
Amrey K. Plemel
John A. Prevedel
Aidan E. Propst
Jenae A. Ramirez
Timothy Samuel Rolich
Damien A. Siegel
Lennon Andrew Spence
Hannah G. Spicer
Sydnye Karen Spicer
Caitlin J. Stout
Josh E. Tepera
Kaylee Rachelle Tuttle
Amanda Mulan Verheydt
Madeline O. Verheydt
Clayton R. Wells
Drew Anthony Yerkovich
Bailey Young
Uinta County students include:
Evanston
Rylee Kay Berger
Kori L. Deru
Kaytlen Freeland
DeeLynn S. Miller
Octavio Reyes
William Robert Smith
Samuel Scott Symes
Fort Bridger
Madison Paige Bindl
Kelsey Giorgis
Austin D. Houskeeper
Madison Vitt
Lyman
McKinley Bradshaw
Kaleigh M. Douglass
Trigger Jaggi
Tia Owens
Mountain View
Lyndee J. Hereford
Makell Kaiser
Konner L. Legault
Delaney C. Lupher
Colton N. Roach
Alyx Wells
