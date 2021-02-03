LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 40 students from Sweetwater County and 16 students from Uinta County on the 2020 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 A grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, visit www.uwyo.edu.
Students include:
Green River
Abigail Alcorn
Jacob J. Angelovich
Kaitlyn R. Banks
Evan Carollo
Kendahl Lea Coy
Veronica Raye Coy
Justin R. Flores
Ashlie M. Gold
Alyssa M. Jordan
Ivan A. Leon
Kendra F. Lewis
Michael A. Richardson
Brianna N. Rundell
Spencer J. Travis
Nicholas T. Tucker
Cole J. Verner
Rock Springs
Alexis N. Bedard
Alyssa M. Bedard
Sasha S. Bentley
Carley N. Ebert
Ian Mark Fletcher
Haley Kathleen LeFaivre
Skya R. Legerski
Fabian S. Martinez
Sierra R. Nussbaum
Garret Michael Phillips
Karli Decora Piaia
Aidan Propst
Shad Sellers
Deborah J. Smith
Josh E. Tepera
Maria Urbieta-Zepeda
Megan A. Velez
Amanda Mulan Verheydt
Maya Verheydt
Alyssa J. Vigil
Fletcher P. Wadsworth
Alison Wheeler
Devyn R. Williams
Bailey Young
Evanston
Nicole Connie Bott
Sierra A. Burleigh
Beckham J. Carver
Kaytlen Freeland
Hunter O. Groll
Kaylynn M. Hoglin
Alyssa R. Liechty
Chloe H. Reifon
Brady Wagstaff
Fort Bridger
Kelsey Giorgis
Lyman
Briggin R. Bluemel
Kaleigh M. Douglass
Lindsay K. Reger
Kolton Rogers
Mountain View
Marley Elizabeth Newton
Alyx Wells
