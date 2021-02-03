LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 40 students from Sweetwater County and 16 students from Uinta County on the 2020 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 A grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Students include:

Green River

Abigail Alcorn

Jacob J. Angelovich

Kaitlyn R. Banks

Evan Carollo

Kendahl Lea Coy

Veronica Raye Coy

Justin R. Flores

Ashlie M. Gold

Alyssa M. Jordan

Ivan A. Leon

Kendra F. Lewis

Michael A. Richardson

Brianna N. Rundell

Spencer J. Travis

Nicholas T. Tucker

Cole J. Verner

Rock Springs

Alexis N. Bedard

Alyssa M. Bedard

Sasha S. Bentley

Carley N. Ebert

Ian Mark Fletcher

Haley Kathleen LeFaivre

Skya R. Legerski

Fabian S. Martinez

Sierra R. Nussbaum

Garret Michael Phillips

Karli Decora Piaia

Aidan Propst

Shad Sellers

Deborah J. Smith

Josh E. Tepera

Maria Urbieta-Zepeda

Megan A. Velez

Amanda Mulan Verheydt

Maya Verheydt

Alyssa J. Vigil

Fletcher P. Wadsworth

Alison Wheeler

Devyn R. Williams

Bailey Young

Evanston

Nicole Connie Bott

Sierra A. Burleigh

Beckham J. Carver

Kaytlen Freeland

Hunter O. Groll

Kaylynn M. Hoglin

Alyssa R. Liechty

Chloe H. Reifon

Brady Wagstaff

Fort Bridger

Kelsey Giorgis

Lyman

Briggin R. Bluemel

Kaleigh M. Douglass

Lindsay K. Reger

Kolton Rogers

Mountain View

Marley Elizabeth Newton

Alyx Wells

