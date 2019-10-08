LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees to students from Sweetwater and Uinta counties at the completion of the 2019 summer semester.

Green River

Mary Carolyn Bozym, certificate

Cody T. Cassity, BACHELOR OF ARTS

Amanda Louise Fillingim, bachelor of science

Leah A. Hoblit, master of music education

Cameron Michael Hoyt, bachelor of science

Alexander Jacques Marchal, bachelor of science

Todd James Redmon, master of business administration

John C. Ruess, bachelor of science

PeightonI. Spalding, bachelor of science

Rock Springs

Brad Raymond Bell, bachelor of science

Nicole Castillon, master of public administration

Jessica Chitwood, bachelor of applied science

Jenna Georgeen Harris, bachelor of science

Angela M. Hopkin, master of music education

Tori Pauline Johnson, bachelor of arts

Brooke Ann Marang, bachelor of arts

Gissel Carolina Molina, bachelor of science

Robert Dawson Nielsen, master of science

Chynna Marie Randall, bachelor of arts

Ryan K. Rust, master of public administration

Dalton James Vonrembow, bachelor of science

Evanston

Ashanah E. Barnes, bachelor of arts

Samuel Brian Richins, bachelor of science

Lyman

CherylK. Hinman, bachelor of science in nursing

Mountain View

Sarah Jessica Butters, certificate

