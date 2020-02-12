LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 37 Sweetwater County and 19 Uinta County students on the 2019 fall semester President's Honor Roll.
The President's Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 "A" grade point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Sweetwater County students include:
Farson
Keanan J. Foy
Jason D. Lux
Cody G. Sloan
Green River
Abigail Y. Alcorn
Lyndsey N. Burnett
Taylor L. Draney
Tate M. Gnose
Andrew G. Halverson
Kendra F. Lewis
Francheska MarDean Riley
Brianna N. Rundell
Breelyn M. Semon
Hannah C. Thomas
Nicholas T. Tucker
Garrett David Young
Reliance
Santo Domingo Santhanawit
Rock Springs
Erick V. Arellano
Brittany L. Atkinson
Alexis N. Bedard
Cory Allyn Cordova
Kaitlyn Rose Erramouspe
James Matthew Fantin
Faith Fernandez
Kristin D. McCrann
Lena Peacock
Karli Decora Piaia
Racheal Breanne Pinkham
Taylor Seilbach
Shad R. Sellers
Kyra J. Seppie
Sydney Shannon
Riley B. Skorcz
Deborah J. Smith
Brooklynne D. Stauffer
Alicia Marie Stevens
Maya Verheydt
Fletcher Wadsworth
Uinta County students include:
Bear River
Gabrielle Bowie
Evanston
Alli Rebecca Barker
Sierra A. Burleigh
Arielle Greer
Madison L. Haws
Jeannie L. Jex
Linsey Lancaster
Brinae L. Sanders
Brady Wagstaff
Alexis Mae Weekly
Fort Bridger
Wynston William Anglen
Lyman
Conlon T. Fields
Lyndee Ellen McKown
Kolton Rogers
Sherry A. Taylor
Travis Johns Toomer
Mountain View
Emilee H. Benedict
Marley Elizabeth Newton
Anthony S. Olguin
