LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 16 students from Sweetwater County on the 2019 spring semester Provost's Honor Roll.
The Provost's Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, visit www.uwyo.edu.
Students are:
Green River: Christopher L. Byrd, Cody T. Cassity, Ridge Mathew Leinen, Francheska MarDean Riley, Brianna M. Rundell, Dylan James Rust, and Breelyn M. Semon.
Rock Springs: Sarah Elizabeth Bailey, Nicholas Blume, Cory Allyn Cordova, Samantha A. Enokson, Reena McMurray, Kayla D. Okyere-Boaten, Angie Overy, and Blake A. Stevens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.