LARAMIE — University of Wyoming students will receive a refund of some of their student fees for the just-completed fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each full-time student taking classes on the Laramie campus will receive a total of $141.17 credit to his or her UW account for fees that were previously charged for athletics, music/theater and recycling because the pandemic largely eliminated the opportunity to attend events and receive those services.
“The fall semester was unusual in so many respects, and the student experience was altered by being unable to attend in-person athletics and cultural events,” Vice President for Student Affairs Kim Chestnut said. “We’re happy to be able to provide this refund in recognition of the fact that students didn’t receive what they normally would for these particular fees they pay.”
