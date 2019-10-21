ROCK SPRINGS — The third Veterans Freedom Run will take place Nov. 3 beginning at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Tom Whitmore Post 28 at 38 North Center St. in Green River.
The registration deadline is Nov. 3 at www.runnercard.com.
The veterans’ 1-mile escort is free. The event includes a 10K, 5K and 1-mile run/walk. Same-day race bags can be pick up at 7:30 a.m. at the Tom Whitmore Post.
Girl Scout Troops will escort the veterans led by the Scouts BSA Troop 312 color guard.
Veterans participating in the 1-mile walk will receive a T-shirt with online registration while supplies last.
The Green River Fire Department present the American flag at the start/finish line.
Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place in each age group.
A free spaghetti lunch will be provided to veterans and their families from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Golden Hour Senior Center. Arrangements for home delivered lunches to homebound veterans in Green River can be made by contacting Kris Sherwin at 307-927-1699.
To view the course, visit www.runnercard.com. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/greenriverfreedomrun.
