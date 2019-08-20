ROCK SPRINGS — The Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial will be on display Thursday through Monday at Western Wyoming Community College at 2500 College Drive in Rock Springs. The exhibit is free, and visitors are welcome to experience the wall for themselves at any time while it is on display.
The wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. For those who can’t make the 2,000-mile trip to D.C., the Moving Wall has been touring the country for almost 30 years, bringing the memorial to veterans and their supporters.
Veterans groups including American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 and Tom Whitmore Post 28 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2321 came together to bring the Moving Wall to Rock Springs.
People can help escort the wall. People can line up at the Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson at 440 Uinta Drive in Green River at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. Organizers expect the procession to arrive at WWCC by 9 a.m. and for the monument to be set up by 11 a.m.
It will be on display outside in the south parking lot until noon Monday, Aug. 26. There will be a service at 9 a.m. Sunday with a 21-gun salute, full color guard and trumpeters from Green River and Rock Springs high schools playing “Taps.”
ABOUT THE MEMORIAL
John Devitt first thought of the wall when he attended the 1982 dedication of the memorial in Washington, D.C. After feeling the power and impact of the memorial, he wanted to share that experience with others across the nation. Vietnam veteran volunteers built the Moving Wall, making this vision a reality. Now two reproductions of the wall tour the country, often organized and escorted by veterans.
As of 2014, there are 58,299 names on the memorial. This includes 119 people from Wyoming, including 13 from Sweetwater County, and about 1,300 unaccounted for prisoners of war or missing in action.
