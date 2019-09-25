ROCK SPRINGS — The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center’s Simpson Institute for Western Politics and Leadership is partnering with Western Wyoming Community College to host a moderated discussion, titled “Breaking the Boom and Bust Cycle in Wyoming: Viewpoints from Southwest Wyoming,” on Oct. 9.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is set for 6:30 p.m. in the Western Theatre on the Western campus.
The discussion will be moderated by former U.S. Ambassador and Wyoming Gov. Mike Sullivan. It will focus on Wyoming’s vision for the future from a socioeconomic standpoint.
Panelists include current state legislators Dan Dockstader, of Star Valley, and Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne; former Wyoming Gov. Dave Freudenthal; and author and poet Samuel Western.
For those unable to attend, Wyoming PBS will provide a live stream of the program available at http://wyomingpbs.org.
The event is sponsored by the Alan K. Simpson Institute of Western Politics and Leadership; Western Wyoming Community College; Wyoming PBS; and the Wyoming Humanities Council.
The Alan K. Simpson Institute for Western Politics and Leadership is a program of the AHC that focuses on the acquisition, preservation and research use of collections from prominent individuals, businesses and organizations that have provided leadership -- political, economic, social and cultural -- for Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain West.
For more information, call Leslie Waggener at 307-766-2557 or email lwaggen2@uwyo.edu. For more information about the Western Wyoming Community College campus visit www.westernwyoming.edu/about/directions.html.
