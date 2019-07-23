ROCK SPRINGS — For dozens of local students, the month of July has been a time to train to be Munchkins, Jitterbugs, Flying Monkeys, Winkies and other characters in “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Performers Edition.”
The young performers will showcase their hard work for family, friends and the public during free presentations at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Western Wyoming Community College theater.
Sandra Figenser, who plays Dorothy, originally planned to just have a relaxing summer without additional duties. Encouraged by her mom, however, she decided to audition for a part in the 2019 Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services Summer Theatre for Youth play.
“I probably did better at the audition than I would have, because I wasn’t really expecting anything,” she said. She was pleased and surprised about landing the role of Dorothy.
Sandra has enjoyed preparing for the role which she said features a Dorothy who is brave and kind rather than timid and shy. Her character shows additional empathy toward others instead of focusing mostly on her own needs.
The Green River High School student has been interested in performing as long as she can remember.
“When I was very small, I would run up to people and ask if I could sing for them,” she said.
This is Sandra’s first experience with SBOCES summer theater, even though she has been performing since for many years and has been in many productions at GRHS, including main parts in “Bright Star,” “The Crucible,” and “School of Rock.”
Through the years, Sandra has decided that she likes acting even better than singing, even though she loves both.
“When you take acting and add music, it makes everything more powerful,” she said.
OTHER VIEWS FROM THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD
In the play, Dorothy’s constant companion is Toto, portrayed by 9-year-old Anna Kropf. This is Anna’s third play with the SBOCES summer youth theater program. She is excited that she received a major role in “The Wizard of Oz.”
Her favorite part of the experience is the fact that “you can be yourself without trying to fit in.” She also likes the dancing.
Emery Punches, 10, plays multiple roles in the play including a Munchkin, Optimistic Voice and a singer in the Emerald City Chorus. She’s been having fun and said the people involved with the production are nice and the directors are funny.
This is her first summer theater experience. She said the production involves “more songs and more proficiency” than the Missoula Children’s Theater plays she’s done in the past.
Thirteen-year-old Dominic Adams portrays the Munchkin coroner who proclaims the Wicked Witch “really most sincerely dead” as well as a Winkie Guard and a member of the Emerald City Chorus.
His favorite part of the experience has been “getting to hang out with other people who love the theater.”
The entire cast features 45 students from age 8 to 18 under the direction of Eric-Richard de Lora, WWCC professor of musical theater, and nine WWCC students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.