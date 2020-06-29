ROCK SPRINGS — The Community Fine Arts Center will change exhibits late July welcoming Arizona artist Katie Woods. Woods is sharing her gourd art for the first time in Wyoming and is excited to teach her method of painting on this natural “canvas,” according to a press release. Registrations are now accepted for the class which will take place at 9 a.m. on Aug. 8 at White Mountain Library.
The four-hour class will include demonstrations of wood burning and carving along with a step-by-step instruction for painting a gourd. The Community Fine Arts Center is covering most of the normal class fee to encourage community members to participate. All supplies are included and participants will leave with a completed gourd.
"Gourds have kept my interest for so long because you can create so many different things with them. Gourds come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from tiny little jewelry gourds that look like a peanut, to huge bushel gourds,” Woods said in the release.
She uses several techniques in her gourd designs from carving and wood burning, to painting with inks and acrylic paint.
The class will practice social distancing and masks are requested especially when distance cannot be maintained during the class. The Community Fine Arts Center and Sweetwater County Library System are following CDC and county health department guidelines to ensure a safe environment.
“This is a wonderful introduction to gourd art that anyone can enjoy,” Debora Soule, Community Fine Arts Center director said in the release. “Bringing in new artists with art styles we haven’t exhibited before is one of the reasons I love working for the CFAC. Especially at this time, we need art and culture to lift us up.”
Woods runs Kate's Kreations in Arizona where she lives with her husband of 52 years, Jerry Woods. She has worked in a variety of art work over the years, including drawing, sewing, quilting, doll making, crocheting, toll painting and stained glass. Winning a blue ribbon in the County Fair at around age 10 for a charcoal drawing, set her on a path that leads to her current work. Twelve years ago she picked up her first gourd and has not tired of them yet.
The Community Fine Arts Center is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information and to register, visit the center at 400 C St., call 307-362-6212 or email questions to cfac@sweetwaterlibraries.com.
