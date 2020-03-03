SWEETWATER COUNTY — Volunteers and donors are the heart of United Way of Southwest Wyoming. With their support, United Way of Southwest Wyoming is able to fund thirteen programs in Sweetwater County, manage the Community Diaper Bank, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming and cultivate volunteers who give thousands of hours of their time.
United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s mission is uniting people, sharing resources and improving lives in Southwest Wyoming. To do this, United Way of Southwest Wyoming focuses on three initiatives: education, health and basic needs.
ANNUAL CAMPAIGN AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS
To receive a grant from United Way of Southwest Wyoming, local programs submit grant applications to the local volunteer committee, called the Community Solutions Team, to demonstrate how their program aligns with at least one of United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s initiatives. Grants are made possible through donations that are collected through various workplace campaigns. Employees are given the opportunity to give through payroll deduction year-round, making it easier to give at a higher level, making a greater impact.
These local companies are the foundation of the Sweetwater County Community Impact Grants. They support the United Way of Southwest Wyoming annual workplace campaign by offering incentives, allowing employees to conduct the campaign and many also making a corporate gift or match as well: Bridger Coal and International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 1978, Church and Dwight, Ciner Wyoming, LLC, City of Green River, City of Rock Springs, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, ExxonMobil LaBarge Operations, FedEx, Genesis Alkali and United Steelworkers Local 13214, Jim Bridger Power Plant and Utility Workers Local 127, John Bunning Transfer, J.R. Simplot Company, Manpower Temporary Services, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Red Horse Oil Company, Rocky Mountain Power, RSNB Bank, Sweetwater School District No.1, Rock Springs Education Association, Sweetwater School District No. 2 and Green River Education Association, Smith’s Food and Drug, Solvay Chemicals, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, State of Wyoming Department of Family Services, State of Wyoming Workforce Services, Sweetwater County, Sweetwater County Library System, Sweetwater Events Complex, Tata Chemicals and United Steel Workers Local 15320, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Union Pacific Railroad, United Parcel Service, U.S. Bank, Walmart, Wells Fargo, Western Wyoming Community College, Williams Companies, Wyoming Machinery Company.
These organizations are the current funded community partners who were award grants for the 2019 – 2020 year. They also run an internal United Way of Southwest Wyoming workplace campaign with their employees.
• Boys And Girls Club of Sweetwater County
• Food Bank of Sweetwater County
• Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center: Social Emotional program and Preschool
• Sweetwater Family Resource Center: Family Independence and Family Visitation programs
• Western Wyoming Reproductive Health
• Rock Springs Young at Heart: Early Learning Center, In Home Services and Special Diet Meals
• Youth Alternative Home Association
• YWCA of Sweetwater County: Financial Empowerment and Center for Families and Children
These organizations offer programs that will affect a measurable increase in kindergarten readiness, third-grade reading scores and high school graduation rates; improve access to healthcare; and optimize an individual’s ability to meet their basic human needs in the areas of food, shelter, safety, transportation and financial stability.
“Basically, we want to see children succeeding at school and at home. We want families to be able to be together. By offering food, diaper and shelter assistance, families can focus on becoming self-sustaining. We want senior citizens to be able to live in their homes as long as possible and we want everyone to be healthy and safe,” executive director, Kelly Frink said in a press release.
COMMUNITY DIAPER BANK
The Community Diaper Banks are an important resource for families in need. In 2019,329 parents used the Sweetwater County Community Diaper Banks with 76,672 diapers distributed. It is estimated that families in need fall 19 diapers short each month. With the help of the community diaper banks, United Way of Southwest Wyoming is helping relive the burden of diaper need by keeping babies clean, dry and healthy while creating financial and emotional breathing room for families.
Families experiencing diaper need can receive diapers during food distribution at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs and Green River or at the Wamsutter Community Health Center.
The Community Diaper Bank is made possible through local diaper drives, monetary donations and grants.
DOLLY PARTON’S IMAGINATION LIBRARY
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming provides children ages birth to age five with a free book every month. This reading program encourages parents to read aloud with their children, which is the most important thing they can do to help prepare their child for reading and learning. From birth to age three are critical years in the development of language skills. With only 48% of parents reading aloud with their children every day, UWSW wants to change that.
Currently, 1,151 children in Sweetwater County are enrolled in the program, with thousands that have already graduated. The number of words that a child knows on entering kindergarten is a key predictor of his or her future success.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is made possible through donations, grants and special fundraisers including the annual United Way of Southwest Wyoming Golf Tournament.
FAMILYWIZE
As part of their health initiative, United Way of Southwest Wyoming partners with FamilyWize to help local residents save on the cost of prescriptions. In 2019, Sweetwater County residents saved $131,349.02 on prescription drugs by using a FamilyWize prescription discount card.
Through this program, families save an average of 45% on medications. FamilyWize cards are available to everyone including those who are uninsured, under-insured or even fully covered. They also offer easy price look up and instant access to prescription discount cards online.
HELPING HANDS DAY
Each year, United Way of Southwest Wyoming coordinates Helping Hands Day to assist local senior citizens, persons with disabilities and local non-profits. Last year,138 of volunteers worked in teams to complete beautification projects, facility repairs, and renovations. They logged 669 hours of service, generating $17,012.67 worth of service into the community.
