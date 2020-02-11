SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum invites the public to attend a Sweetwater County Historical Society meeting regarding the re-establishment of the organization at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at 3 E Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, next to the Sweetwater County Courthouse.
The main purpose of this first meeting will be to identify volunteers for members of the executive board, including President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer. The society also welcomes feedback, and hearing your ideas for the direction of the organization.
There are already two volunteers from the Sweetwater County Historical Museum and the Rock Springs Historical Museum, and they would like two more members.
The first task of the executive board will be to adopt new bylaws. Drafts will be provided. They will also determine the first orders of business and public meetings times and locations for the chapter.
This meeting is open to members and anyone interested in participating in the Sweetwater County Historical Society, even if you are not interest on being on the executive board.
For more information call 307-872-6435 or email info@sweetwatermuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.