ROCK SPRINGS — The Walk to End Alzheimer's planning committee will host their volunteer kick-off meeting from 10-1;30 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Deer Trail Assisted Living Center, 2360 Reagan Ave. in Rock Springs.
RSVPs are requested to Eli Allen, Development Manager at esallen@alz.org or 307-459-1701.
The meeting is an opportunity for those interested to learn how to get involved with the Walk to End Alzheimer's. There are opportunities to suite all interests and skill sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.