ROCK SPRINGS — Part of Walmart’s mission is to help people live better, and that includes helping to fight the opioid crisis in local communities. That’s why more than 600 Walmart stores nationwide, including those in Rock Springs, Cheyenne, Evanston, Gillette, Rock Springs and Sheridan, are participating with law enforcement in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, according to a press release.
Through these events, patients will be able to safely dispose of their unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications with local law enforcement who will be set up in the parking lots of participating Walmart stores from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The Rock Springs Walmart Supercenter is located at 201 Gateway Blvd.
Proper disposal of unwanted medication is key to reducing opioid misuse and diversion, the release states. In addition to working with local law enforcement, Walmart and Sam’s Club have policies, programs and tools aimed at curbing prescription opioid misuse and abuse.
