Halloween Stroll

ROCK SPRINGS -- Get costumes ready for the annual downtown Halloween Stroll, which will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Participants are encouraged to begin at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, where they can pick up a goodie bag and treats. Merchants will support trick-or-treating throughout downtown Rock Springs. For more information, visit www.DowntownRS.com or call 307-352-1434.  

