ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Civic Center programs have a pair of free movie screenings planned for August.
“Frozen 2” will be shown on Friday, Aug. 7, and “Sonic the Hedgehog” will play on Friday, Aug. 14 in Bunning Park. They will start at dusk, between 8:15-8:45 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, blanket and snacks to enjoy the movie. Organizers said there will be social distancing between groups and concessions will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.