The public is invited to join biologists from Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to view the upstream journey of kokanee salmon from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday at the Sheep Creek Interpretive Site on Hwy. 44 in Flaming Gorge.
Each fall, wild kokanee salmon make their way up a few Utah rivers to spawn. This is when they undergo a dramatic transformation: their color changes from sleek silver to fluorescent red, and the males acquire humped backs, hooked jaws and elongated teeth.
Join the biologists during a free viewing event and see these feisty fish bite and jostle as they embark on the most important, and final, mission of their lives.
You can chat with our biologists and see the stunning fish up close. Watch for the signs and parked cars. Bring your camera and binoculars. And keep an eye out for bighorn sheep and other wildlife in the area.
You can download the app Travelstorys for a free, self-guided tour as you drive the Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway. It will play throughout the ride and describe everything from the wildlife you might see, to the geologic history of the area.
Registration for this event is not mandatory and tickets are not required, however the Flaming Gorge National Resource Area asks that you fill out the registration form so organizers can make improvements to future events. To fill out the form visit http://j.mp/2L2VXQS.
