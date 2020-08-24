Arrow of Light

ROCK SPRINGS — Webelos Cub Scouts from left Logan Ehlert, Logan May, Dane Perry, Braxton Reed, Hayden Cutler and Gregory Lauridsen received Cub Scouting's highest award, the Arrow of Light. The Webelos received their awards on Aug. 20 at White Mountain Library. The Scouts, who belong to Pack 86, earned their awards under the direction of leaders Kim Cutler and Erin Perry.

