ROCK SPRINGS — The next Remember When Monday lunch and dinner will honor Glennise Wendorf and Rose Mosbey. The lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and dinner will start at 6 p.m. Monday at Rock Springs Young at Heart.
This year is the centennial celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, giving women the right to vote. Event organizers said it is only fitting that the public celebrate Sweetwater County women leaders. The Young at Heart Remember When Committee, Rocket Miner, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs Historical Museum and Sweetwater County Historical Museum are once again joining to recognize two women each month at the Remember When dinners during 2020.
The women to be recognized have served the community in political office, as board member of nonprofit organizations or civic and social groups. They will be current Sweetwater County residents who are willing to speak of their service.
2019 was the Year of the Woman, and the Remember When Committee recognized 22 women and featured their life stories. The committee continues to honor women for their service to the community.
GLENNISE WENDORF
Wendorf has served on the Rock Springs City Counsel since March 2008.
“I was appointed to complete the term for a counselor that moved out of Ward 3,” Wendorf said. “In November 2008, I was elected to my first four-year term.”
“Prior to the City Counsel, I served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for two years. I also have volunteered for the Urban Renewal Agency and City Wide Clean-up since their inception,” she said.
Wendorf is motivated to serve her community.
“I enjoy meeting, working and volunteering with others. I have the opportunity to experience so many events I otherwise may never have had,” she said.
Public service is rewarding for Wendorf.
“Meeting the elected officials on the national, state, district, county and city level is always exciting,” Wendorf said. “Also, knowing that I have worked with others in city government to rectify a problem for a citizen or neighborhood makes it all worth it.”
Wendorf’s advice to young women considering public service is “No matter what the issue is before you, your vote will effect citizens. You will always upset someone. You have to be willing to accept the fact that no matter how much you care, and how hard you try — unfortunately not everyone is going to like you.”
ROSE MOSBEY
“For approximately 30 years, I have served on numerous governing and advisory boards and commissions in leadership roles,” Mosbey said. “Some of these include the SW Wyoming Industrial Association, SW Wyoming Mineral Association, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs Planning and Zoning Commission , State of Wyoming Unemployment Insurance Commission, Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, and currently I am serving on the board of directors for the Bear Lake Community Health Centers. I also ran for office and was elected to the Rock Springs City Council and served for five years from 2013-2018.”
Mosbey has always wanted to play an active role in her community.
“I have always wanted to know how my community works and decided that the best way to find out about local government and the organizations within the community was to become involved, so I applied for board appointments and was lucky enough to be chosen to serve and contribute using the skills I had learned from my education and employment,” Mosbey said.
Mosbey expressed what it is that makes public service rewarding.
“The No. 1 reward for service to the community is getting to know so many people who live, work, and do business here. I’ve had the pleasure of working with and learning from so many amazing people and have developed many personal friendships as a result of my involvement in my community,” she said.
Her advice to young women considering public service is to Never be afraid to put yourself out there.
“Start by volunteering because volunteers are the backbone of our community. Find something you are passionate about to start with but don’t limit yourself. Step outside of your comfort zone. You will surprise yourself,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.