Western Geologists donation

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College received a $2,500 donation from Western Engineers and Geologists. Pictured from left are Jason Brown from Western Engineers and Geologists, David Tate Western’s Director of Community Relations, Rob Gerrard and  Brandt Lyman from Western Engineers and Geologists.

