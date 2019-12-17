ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College received a $2,500 donation from Western Engineers and Geologists. Pictured from left are Jason Brown from Western Engineers and Geologists, David Tate Western’s Director of Community Relations, Rob Gerrard and Brandt Lyman from Western Engineers and Geologists.
ROCK SPRINGS – The wizards, warriors, and assassins of the Shire of Truevale, a local chapter of a medieval combat and role play group, meet twice weekly to raise their foam-covered weapons in battle games at Veterans Park.
ROCK SPRINGS – A lot of work went into the proposed calendar to create a four-day school week in Rock Springs that was voted down by the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees earlier this year.
ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors recommended a $2,917,701 Community Development Readiness grant for the city of Rock Springs for phase one rehabilitation of the First Security Bank building located at 502 S. Main St. The city acquired the building in 2011 in ord…
