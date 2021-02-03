ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College has been approved to offer a fully-online Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Business Management, with courses to begin Feb. 15. There is still space in the program and time to enroll. The enrollment deadline is 5 p.m. Feb 17.
The State of Wyoming’s post-secondary educational attainment goal is for 67% of 24 to 65-year-olds to have valuable post-secondary credentials by 2025. This generated a bill granting Wyoming community colleges permission to begin accreditation processes for Bachelor of Applied Science degree offerings. The bill was sponsored by Senator Tara Nethercott, and was signed into law by Governor Mark Gordon on March 15, 2019. On Oct. 22, 2020, the Higher Learning Commission, the College’s accrediting body, interviewed Western’s BAS Committee for the final review process.
“Western is excited for the start of its Bachelor of Science of program. The institution has invested a great deal of resources and worked closely with service area employers to ensure that this program meets the needs of our students and enables them to advance their careers,” Mark Rembacz, Associate Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness at Western said in a press release.
Western’s Bachelor of Applied Science degree will provide those currently working in many different industries the expertise to move into management positions. It can also help those looking to start their own businesses or provide the necessary background to pursue a new job. Additionally, it allows individuals to continue working and obtain a degree at the same time - at a fraction of the cost of a four-year institution. By completing coursework from the comfort of their own homes with no in-person classes, students have more time to spend with their families, according to the release.
“Students can benefit from the flexibility of this program and fit the coursework into their lives. As an instructor in this program, I hope to use the students' life, work, and previous academic experience as a springboard and build upon it to give them more confidence in their management and leadership skills. It’s exciting to think about all the different perspectives people from various industries will bring to the virtual classroom,” Beth Gard, Instructor of Business at Western said in the release.
To learn more about Western’s Bachelor of Applied Science degree or to apply, visit www.westernwyoming.edu/bachelors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.