ROCK SPRINGS -- The artwork of Mae Sota, a Western Wyoming Community College art student, was chosen to be wrapped on an electrical box in Bunning Park in downtown Rock Springs.
The Rock Springs Box Art committee and the Rock Springs International Day committee selected Sota’s “Japanese Culture” piece of art to be wrapped on a Rocky Mountain Power box in Bunning Park. Due to weather conditions, the box will not be wrapped until spring of 2021.
Sota is the second Western art student to have her creative piece selected to be displayed on a Rocky Mountain Power Box. Rose Klein’s artwork was chosen in May 2019 for a box on Western’s campus. These types of projects help beautify Rock Springs, and whether nor not the student chooses to stay in town, they have left a positive mark on the community, according to a Western press release.
Since the electrical boxes cannot be painted, Sota’s artwork will be transferred to a wrap, then the electrical box will then be wrapped in the artwork. The piece is colorful and depicts Japanese lanterns, buildings, and signs with Japanese characters.
Sota graduating from Western this semester with an associate of arts degree in art, and returning to her home country Japan.
“For this painting, I was inspired by the Japanese culture of objects, buildings, and festivals. Art can convey feelings and emotions that cannot be expressed in words. That's what I like about it. I think that by drawing this picture, I was able to experience more of Japanese culture. I am very happy to have been able to expand Japanese culture even a little,” Sota said.
Western encourages community members to visit Bunning Park to view and appreciate the artwork once it has been displayed in the spring.
To learn more about Western’s art program, visit westernwyoming.edu or contact Jacob Muldowney, professor of art at Western, at jmuldowney@westernwyoming.edu.
