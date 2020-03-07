ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College has had a big year with exciting developments for students and the institution.
In academics, the new Wyoming Works grant was implemented to provide students with scholarship money to help to pay for 16 degrees and 20 certificate programs offered by the college. Additionally, Western will offer the new FastTrack business A.S. degree, which is offered solely online and can be completed in as little as 16 months.
In student highlights, Hailey Coulson, a nursing student at Western won the College’s Slogan Contest and received $1000. Rose Klein, Outstanding Graduate, unveiled the mural she was commissioned to create on a utility box on Western’s campus.
Mustang Athletics had a great year as the women’s volleyball team finished its season as Region IX champions. The men’s basketball team finished its season as Region IX Champions with 26 wins – the most in Western’s history. The wrestling team started the season ranked No. 1 in the nation, and brought home its third-consecutive district title by scoring 102 points – the most points scored in school history. Anthony Herrera was named Region IX Wrestler of the Year, and head wrestling coach Art Castillo was named Region IX Coach of the Year.
Faculty members Dr. David Tanner and Dr. Bud Chew were awarded $29,300 in Scaled Participatory Research and Education Model (SPREM) grant monies by IDeA Networks for Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE) to fund equipment requests and supplies for Western student-researcher teams. Longtime Western employee Lisa McClure won Faculty of the Year Award at the 2020 Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees (WACCT) Award ceremony.
In line with many new happenings on campus, Western welcomed a new president, Dr. Kim Dale, to the institution and the community. In an effort to better understand the college’s service area, Dr. Dale hosted listening sessions throughout southwest Wyoming to gather feedback from the public. The valuable insights gained from these sessions will help in building the college’s new strategic plan.
The college rang in its 60th-year milestone with a series of celebrations on campus, launched a new mission statement, slogan, and website. Additionally, the college was ranked No. 1 for affordability in Wyoming by Affordable Schools.
While Western saw an excellent year filled with positive changes, Western’s enrollment numbers have decreased from the 2018-2019 school year. Currently, the college’s enrollment numbers are at 2,857 students, a 10.2% decrease from the prior year.
One reason that helps explain Western’s enrollment decline is that Western has streamlined its degrees and certificates to completion, to help students finish sooner. This is a good thing … faster graduation, less debt. The college is currently working on expanded programming to better meet the needs of students and industry in the fields of manufacturing and technology, health sciences and business and computer information systems. Western anticipates an enrollment increase with the expansion of these career pathways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.