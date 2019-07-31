ROCK SPRINGS -- United Way of Southwest Wyoming awarded a $17,000 grant to Western Wyoming Reproductive Health for the 2019-20 fiscal year. This grant helps fund Western Wyoming Reproductive Health as it provides services to the community.
Western Wyoming Reproductive Health aligns with United Way of Southwest Wyoming to provide basic reproductive health care including contraception methods, and sexually transmitted disease and pregnancy testing, along with other basic medical needs to our community.
“With United Way’s financial assistance we look forward to helping the needs of our community and feel very fortunate to have their continued support,” a press release states.
For more information, contact Western Wyoming Reproductive Health at 307-362-6813.
