Having a pound of ground beef in your refrigerator can be the beginning of several easy to prepare dishes.
The variety of meals you can cook with just one pound of ground beef is practically endless, and they can range from soups and stews to pasta dishes to tacos or nachos.
Here are a couple of easy-to-fix recipes you can fix with a pound of ground beef and a few other ingredients.
NACHOS
There are several ways to prepare nachos, from traditional way, which was created by Ignacio "El Nacho" Anaya in 1943.The original nachos consisted of fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and sliced jalapeño peppers.
Today, the American version has morphed into a variety of creations. This is how I like to make them.
You will need to use the oven, which in the summer heats up the kitchen; however, you will only have it on long enough to melt the cheese.
Ingredients:
1 pound of ground beef (I use 93% lean)
One bag of tortilla chips
3 cups of grated cheese (I use cheddar, pepper Jack, Mexican blend or a combination of cheeses)
Yellow onion diced into 1/4 inch cubes
Bell pepper diced into 1/4 inch cubes
Tomato diced into 1/4 inch cubes
Sliced black olives
Salt and pepper (to taste)
1 tablespoon chili powder (to taste)
1 teaspoon cumin (to taste)
— Brown the ground beef and seasonings in a little olive oil.
— On a cooking sprayed sheet pan make a row of tortilla chips.
—On top of the chips make a lawyer of the cooked ground beef.
— On top of the ground beef place a layer of cheese.
— Repeat this layering two additional times. (It is important to layer the chips, beef and cheese, otherwise you will have the top over full of toppings, and at the bottom, just plain chips).
— Place the nachos in a 350 degree oven for about 15 minutes (just long enough to melt the cheese).
— After you take the nachos out of the oven, place the onions, bell pepper, olives and tomatoes on top.
You could also add other toppings such as sliced jalapeño peppers, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, or any other toppings you would like.
I did not specify all of the amounts, because it depends on how many nachos you want to make, and how full of toppings you want them to be loaded with.
TACO PASTA
Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef (I use 93% lean)
One yellow onion diced into 1/4 inch cubes
2 cups of bell peppers diced into 1/4 inch cubes (I use a combination of green, yellow and red bell peppers)
One clove of minced garlic
1 tablespoon chili powder
3 cups beef broth (you could also use water, but broth is more flavorful)
One 14.5 ounce can of diced tomatoes with green chilies (I use fire roast for more flavor)
One box uncooked short grain pasta, (Any short grain such as Rotini, Rigatoni, Penne or Wagon Wheel pasta will work)
One 19 ounce bag of frozen corn
1 cup Mexican blend cheese
2-3 green onions cut diagonally into thin slices
— Brown meat with onions in Dutch oven or deep skillet. Add peppers and cook an additional five minutes or until peppers are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic and chili powder
— Add broth and diced tomatoes, stir and bring to boil. Stir in pasta and cover. Simmer 15 minutes or just until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in corn and cook five more minutes, or until heated through, stirring frequently.
— Top with cheese and green onions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.