ROCK SPRINGS — The White Mountain Lions Club was formed in 1978 and is affiliated with Lions Club International, the largest service organization in the world with 1.4 million members. White Mountain Lions Club currently has 19 members and are always seeking new members. The club meets at 6 p.m.on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, September through May at Santa Fe Southwest Grill.
Helen Keller, as she addressed a Lions Club convention in 1917, challenged them to become Knights of the Blind. Since that time, the primary focus of the organization has been to promote sight conservation. White Mountain Lions Club provides glasses for those who cannot otherwise afford them.
White Mountain Lions Club supports the Rock Springs Food Bank with regular donations throughout the year. The Lions Club Fun Train is a familiar ,sight at many area events, including Flaming Gorge Days, The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade, Wyoming's Big Show and the Annual Lighted Holiday Parade. The train displays advertising signs from local merchants as a fund raiser for the club. If you would like to support your local Lions Club, consider purchasing a sign on the train.
White Mountain Lions Club has been proud to be a part of the Rock Springs community for more 40 years and we look forward to continuing to serve the people of Sweetwater County.
For more information contact a Lions Club member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.