ROCK SPRINGS — Kari's Access Awards and Sweetwater One Foundation will host their seventh annual Wine and beer tasting on Jan. 17.
The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Tickets are on sale for $60 per couple or $35 per individual at the door. VIP tickets are also available.
A wide variety of wines, and beer selections will be available. Appetizers will be served. Live entertainment will be provided and auction items will also be part of the event.
Proceeds from the event stay local, and benefit students in Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
For more information call 307-350-5267.
