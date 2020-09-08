With fall just around the corner, and snow in the forecast, I move from the lighter, summer fair to a bit more substantial food.
I am not sure why with the change in seasons, comes a change in food tastes, but I actually enjoy the change.
Fall and winter provide me the opportunity to break out my heavier meals like hearty soups, stews and other more stick-to-you-ribs meals. One-pot dishes and slow cooker meals also lend themselves well to the colder months.
That is why living in Wyoming is such a pleasure, we have changing seasons, though fall (my favorite season), only seems to last one or two weeks. I enjoy both cold and hot temperature cooking. Just when I begin to tire of cooking for the hotter months, comes the welcome change to cold weather months, and a whole different type of recipes.
Here are a couple of fall-winter recipes that I make:
HAMBURGER SOUP
Ingredients:
2 ½ pounds ground beef (I use 93% lean)
3 cloves garlic, minced
Two stalks celery, diced
One large onion, diced
3 cups beef stock or broth, plus more if needed
5 red potatoes cut into chunks
4 carrots, peeled and sliced on the diagonal
Three bell pepper, seeded and diced, any color (I usually use one green, one red and one yellow)
One 14.5-ounce can tomato puree
3 tablespoons tomato paste
2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
1/2 teaspoon ground oregano
1/2 teaspoon salt to taste
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper to taste
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper to taste
4 tablespoons olive oil
— In a large pot over medium-high heat, brown the meat with the garlic, celery and onions in olive oil.
— Add the beef stock, tomatoes, tomato paste, parsley, oregano, salt, pepper, cayenne, potatoes, carrots and bell peppers. Stir to combine.
— Bring to a boil then reduce the heat, cover the pot and simmer until the potatoes are tender but not over cooked, approximately 15 to 20 more minutes. Add more broth or hot water if desired and heat through. Taste and adjust the seasonings if needed.
I like to serve it with some type of crusty rolls.
ONE-POT CREAMY SHELLS AND SAUSAGE
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 lb bulk mild Italian sausage
½ cup diced red onion
4 cloves garlic, chopped
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
¼ teaspoon salt to taste
One 32 ounce carton broth (I use vegetable broth, but you could also use chicken broth if you prefer)
One 24.5 ounce jar tomato basil pasta sauce
One 1 pound box uncooked medium pasta shells
1 pint heavy whipping cream
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese plus more to sprinkle on top
2 tablespoons shredded fresh basil leaves
— In oven heat oil over medium-high heat add sausage; cook, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink.
— Add onion, garlic, red pepper flakes and salt; cook over medium-high heat 1 to 2 minutes or until softened and starting to brown.
— Stir in broth and pasta sauce; heat to boiling. Stir in pasta; return to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered 11 to 13 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is cooked to desired tenderness and sauce is thickened.
— Stir in whipping cream and ½ cup of Parmesan; return to simmering. Remove from heat.
— Top with cheese and basil.
