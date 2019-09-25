ROCK SPRINGS —Members of the Woman's Club of Rock Springs Busy Hands Section signed Christmas cards for the military during their meeting on Sept. 24 at the Rock Springs Library.
Some members sorted fabric, which was donated by members to be used to make aprons and other items for Holiday House. Holiday House will be on Dec. 6-7.
Hostess Jacki Allison provided a fruit pizza.
The Woman's Club of Rock Springs, part of the General Federation of Women's Clubs-Wyoming.
Members in attendance included Leslie Jo Gatti, Shirley Black, Edna Larsen, Marcia Volner, Charlette Stewart, Beverly Blackwell, Sue McGuire Jeanne Weidner and Judy Litchfield.
