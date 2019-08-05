ROCK SPRINGS -- The Woman's Club of Rock Springs announced the recipients of their fall $500 grants to Western Wyoming Community College.
The winners are Carol Ann Larson, AJ Maughan, Cameron Metcalf and Michaelee Wisniewski. The club wishes the student's the best on their future endeavors.
To apply for the next grants, which will be given out for the spring semester, contact any member of WCRS or go to www.gfwcrocksprings.org. The club will accept applications from any student taking 12 or more hours in a semester.
WCRS thanks all of the generous people of the community for supporting its fundraisers, which allows it to give back to the community.
The group is part of the General Federation of Women's Club of Wyoming.
