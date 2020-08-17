ROCK SPRINGS — The board of the Woman's Club of Rock Springs voted to give five students each a $300 book grant for the upcoming semester at Western Wyoming Community College.
Elizabeth Litchfield, Michaelee Wisniewski, Carol Ann Larson, Anthony Mitchell and Abby Bettolo were each awarded the book grants.
The Woman's Club’s fundraising is supported by the community is able to provide these grants.
Applicants need to attend Western Wyoming Community College and take at least 12 credit hours.
The club supports students with their educational endeavors in the upcoming semester.
To apply for a grant visit www.gfwcrocksprings.org or contact a club member for an application.
The Woman's Club of Rock Springs is part of the General Federation of Women's Clubs-Wyoming.
