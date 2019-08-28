GILLETTE -- The Wyoming Council for Women (WCW) announced Ariane Jimison, owner of Pizza Carrello in Gillette, won of the second Woman Entrepreneur Award. The women's council received nominations from across the state.
"We are just so excited about this year's nominations," said Jan Torres, chair of the award committee. "It reaffirms the contributions that women are making to Wyoming's economy that the nominations were outstanding and deliberations led to five finalists. Ariane's perspective on being a female business owner in Wyoming set her nomination apart."
Pizza Carrello is a 140-seat full-service wood-fired pizzeria whose mission is to improve the quality of life for the community by providing artisan foods made with the best ingredients, excellent service and memorable experiences through thoughtful, creative and passionate efforts.
"As a female business owner and authority figure, I have encountered vendors and employees who question my leadership and decisions," Jimison said. "Having to fight for my ideas and beliefs has presented challenges as well as opportunities to work with the naysayers to create even better relationships, connections, products and services."
The council developed the Woman Entrepreneur Award to recognize and support woman-owned businesses in Wyoming and increase attention to the contribution women make to Wyoming's economy through unique, creative enterprises. Women in Wyoming who own businesses in operation for at least three years, generate a minimum of $5,000 annually and whose products provide a quantifiable service were eligible for nomination.
Jimison will be honored publicly on Sept. 5 in conjunction with the Wyoming Working Together conference in Gillette.
The Wyoming Council for Women is a 13-member council with representation from each of the nine judicial districts, four at-large members and additional ex-officio member from the Wyoming Business Council. The Women's Council focuses on issues that improve the status of women in Wyoming. Members are appointed by the governor and work is funded by the Wyoming State Legislature. For more information, visit www.wyomingwomenscouncil.org or www.facebook.com/WyoWomensCouncil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.