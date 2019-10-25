ROCK SPRINGS — Ruth Lauritzen and Alice Ann Zotti Paul are The Remember When Monday Committee of Rock Springs Young at Heart’s women of the month.
RETIRED BUT NOT RESTING
Ruth was born in Logan, Utah, on May 27, 1962, to Arden and Georgia Christiansen Lauritzen. She attended school in Logan and graduated from Utah State University in Logan. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in education and then earned her master of arts in history and archives at the University of Denver. Her parents continue to live in Logan. Her father is a retired attorney, and her mother is a retired university professor.
Ruth came to Green River after college to become the director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. During her 30-year museum career, she improved collections; worked to obtain items from the community; and hosted many events.
"My greatest accomplishment was obtaining the New Studio photograph collection, obtaining $52,000 in grants and donations to do so. I also loved when school children came to visit."
During this time, Ruth met and married a widower with three children. Donald Reuss was an engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Their children, Tom and Jack, who are twins, both graduated from college -- Laramie County Community College for Tom, who works at Bridger Coal; and John, who graduated from the University of Wyoming and lives in Cheyenne.
Ruth's stepchildren are Stephanie and Alexie, also twins, and Joseph. Stephanie lives in Las Vegas, Alexie lives in Denver, and Joe lives in Cheyenne. He, too, works for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Ruth has four grandchildren, including another pair of twins.
After her retirement from the museum, Ruth started to substitute at the Sweetwater County School District No. 2. Now, she is full time at Monroe Elementary School with second- and fourth-grade special education students who have learning disabilities and she loves her job. But she has another career, too! She attended the lona Collaborative of the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming and is now the priest at St. John's Episcopal Church in Green River.
Ruth shared that she was raised in the Latter-days Saints Church but fell away when she moved to Wyoming, citing not agreeing with certain beliefs. She was nonreligious until she got married and became a mother. She felt it very important their five children have religious training.
"When I came to Wyoming in 1985, I did not think I would be here too long, but I found I loved Wyoming and Sweetwater County. The people have great character and are very resilient and pragmatic. It is home," Ruth said.
VOLUNTEER EXTRAORDINAIRE
Alice is a Rock Springs native, born at the old hospital on A Street on .July 7, 1943, to August and Mary Giorgis Zotti. She has one brother, Robert. She and her husband, Harold Paul, will celebrate their 50th anniversary in December, this year. Harold worked for the Internal Revenue Service, DeBernardi Construction and for Western Wyoming Community College during his career as an accountant. They have one child, Wendy Elmer, who lives in Casper and she has one son Keaton. Their son-in-law works for Wyoming Financial Insurance. Rob Zotti, her nephew, who is on the Rock Springs City Council, also works for Wyoming Financial Insurance.
Alice graduated from the University of Wyoming with a teaching degree and taught 40 years before retiring from the Sweetwater County School District No. 1. She began her career in Thermopolis, but was thrilled to be asked to come home to teach. She taught first grade and kindergarten at Yellowstone, Washington and Overland schools. To this day, she is greeted wherever she goes by three generations of former students.
She retired 14 years ago, but she still works as a DIBLES reading tester for the district and she sometimes subs at Holy Spirit Catholic School. She shared that she went on over 75 five field trips with students during her career and loved every minute.
Alice and Harold are inveterate volunteers -- both active members of the University of Wyoming Alumni Association and with the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen. Alice has and does volunteer to serve on many organization boards in the community: the Head Start Advisory Board; Sweetwater County Library Board, where she helped with the children's Discovery Program; the Urban Renewal Association and was Volunteer of the Year; Friends of the Broadway Theater, where she and Carla Pivic decorated the facility after the remodel was completed; she helps Glenise Wendorf with the citywide cleanup every year; she has served as the president of her PEO group for two years; and she served as chairman of the Retired Teachers Association for four years.
She enjoys belonging to some clubs as well: the Council of Catholic Women; attends the Christian Women’s Association lunches; a Homemakers Club; Bunco Club; the Red Hat Society; and her church circle.
Alice loves to play bridge and pinochle and she has just begun to master mahjong. She and her friends love to go to garage sales, and she is really into crafts and was sure to tell me of the upcoming craft fair at the freight depot downtown. She also serves as an election judge during every election.
