GREEN RIVER — Wyoming Workforce Services and All West Communications will be the presenters during the Green River Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn.
The luncheon will be from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River.
For members who prepay, admission cost will be discounted to $13. Members who opt to pay at the door, cost will be $15. Non-members cost will be an additional $3
2020 Punch Cards will be offered for the same rates as of 2019 rates. six meals for $67 a savings of $11, 12 meals for $134, a savings for $22. Lunch is included in admission cost.
Hampton Inn and Suites will cater the lunch.
RSVPs and cancellations are required by 10 a.m. Monday, February 17. RSVP at http://business.grchamber.com/events/details/2020-february-lunch-learn-22968 or call 307-875-5711.
For more information contact the Green River Chamber of Commerce at 1155 W Flaming Gorge Way, or call 307-875-5711 or visit www.grchamber.com.
