ROCK SPRINGS —The Frederick Mountain Group will conduct a two-part training series at the request of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. The Frederick Mountain Group is a consulting company from Jackson that help businesses craft a success plan.
The seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at The Broadway Theater. It is open to any business and is free but pre-registration is required. The organization is asking participants to sign up at https://www.frederickmtngroup.com/upcoming-trainings.
The workshop will provide a framework for owners who want their businesses to grow. Modern marketing tools will be introduced and business managers will discover how to take advantage of these tools.
For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
