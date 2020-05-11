CHEYENNE — On Monday, the Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition, in partnership with the Anderson Elementary School PTO Board, and Array, launched a free online educational initiative to highlight career paths in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics fields, aptly named WYSTEM.
WYSTEM focuses on how STEM fields are currently fighting COVID-19 and working together in Wyoming to share information that K-6 students and parents can easily understand and partake in safely from home. Each week in May highlights one of the four subject areas culminating in a Wrap Party at 6 p.m. on May 29 where participating Wyoming students will have the opportunity to win a 3D Printer for their school.
All sessions take place on YouTube Live from 6-6:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday on Array’s YouTube channel. These sessions will also have recordings available afterward for participants to re-watch or were unable to attend the live event. While the content is geared for children in grades K-6, their parents, and teachers, all ages are welcome to join in and learn more about Wyoming’s STEM fields.
“For the last three years, Anderson Elementary has conducted a family STEAM Night. The purpose of this was to engage students and their families in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics. Students and their families look forward to this event every year. With the closure due to COVID-19, we wanted to find a way to still offer this type of event for our students. The idea of a virtual STEAM Night began with plans to hold a single live event, and eventually became so much more. We quickly realized that it would be easy to offer this event to more than just our Anderson families. Working with the WTCC and Array School has been amazing, and Anderson PTO is excited to be a part of this event and spread the learning to as many students as possible,” Katie Mitchell, second Grade Teacher at Anderson Elementary School said in a press release.
Participants will learn about viruses, bacteria, digital mapping, 3D printing, coding, and so much more from prominent Wyomingites around the state including Amy and Dan Surdam of Stitches Acute Care Centers, Teal Wyckoff,, Tyler Kerr and Lars Kothoff all of the University of Wyoming.
To participate, visit https://wtcc.tech/wystem for a complete listing of upcoming and previous sessions that you can view for free on YouTube.
The WTCC encourages Wyoming residents with technological, medical, or organizational expertise are preferred to join, but anyone can request to be a part of the group. Donations may also be contributed via the WTCC website.
