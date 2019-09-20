Hero Appreciation Days
ROCK SPRINGS — An honor and color guard ceremony was performed as part of Hero Appreciation Days at Western Wyoming Community College on Friday morning. The event {span}honoring first responders, veterans and military personnel will continue Saturday from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. For more coverage, watch the Rocket Miner.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Hannah Romero

