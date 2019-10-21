ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College hosted the 2019 Wyoming Academic Challenge on Oct. 5.
The Challenge is the first event in a series for the 2019-2020 school year. The contests are designed to provide Wyoming high schools with a regular season of academic competition ending with a state tournament.
Awards are given to the top three schools as well as the top small school, with 250 or less enrollment, at each competition. To compete in the state tournament, each high school must qualify at one of the regional contests.
The team information for the 10 teams representing six schools is as follows:
• Cheyenne East Team One: Connor Hayes, 11th grade; Livi Shoemaker, 12th grade; and Brooke Culp; 12th grade
• Cheyenne East Team Two: Garth Shaw, ninth grade; Savannah Schilling, 12th grade; Fox Nelson, 12th grade; and Sophie DeMatteo, 11th grade
• Cheyenne Poder Academy Team One: Frank Torres, ninth grade; Rhiannon Uannom, 11th grade; Rikia Pettis, 10th grade; Tannisha Brown, 11th grade; and Divinity McCurtain, 10th grade
• Cheyenne Poder Academy Team Two: Onika Mullinax, 10th grade; Jasmine Rutka, 10th grade; Tennyson Smith, ninth grade; and Carlos Colin-Feliciano, 10th grade
• Douglas High School Team One: Kyle Shearer, 12th grade; Brandon Witbrod, 12th grade; and Greta Thrasher, 10th grade
• Douglas High School Team Two: Alex Witbrod, 12th grade; Brayden Winn, 12th grade; and Christian Pelletz, 12th grade
• Lovell High School: Kailei Fink, 11th grade; Quinn Lindsey, 10th grade; Garrett Lillard, 10th grade; Grace Shumway, 11th grade; and Jastin Joy, 10th grade
• Pine Bluffs High School Team One: Reagan Pachel, 12th grade; Greg Fornstorm, 11th grade; Diana Sanchez, 11th grade; and Brian Arzola, 12th grade
• Pine Bluffs High School Team Two: Scott Fornstrom, 10th grade; Twyla Butler, ninth grade; and Jude Pachel, 10th grade
• Riverside High School: Baylee Drewry, 11th grade; Fiona Gannon, 10th grade; Liam Gannon. 10th grade; Dylan Alexander, ninth grade; and Anthony Gonzales, 11th grade
“Douglas Team Two, led by senior Christian Pellatz, started well and continued to expand their lead as the rounds went on. Their written round score was one of the highest recorded in several years," Eric Kestner, WAC State Coordinator said in a press release. "Douglas Team Two finished first, Cheyenne East Team Two finished in second place, and Douglas's Team One took home third place. Pine Bluffs finished in fourth place and took first place in the small school category.”
Western’s Student Learning Office hosted the event, and faculty and staff members volunteered to help as readers, timekeepers and scorers.
The Wyoming Academic Challenge is a great opportunity for Wyoming’s future leaders, according to the release.
For more information visit www.wyomingacademicchallenge.com, or contact Cathy Ebert at cebert@westernwyoming.edu.
