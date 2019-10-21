ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College hosted the 2019 Wyoming Academic Challenge
The Challenge is the first event in a series for the 2019-2020 school year. The contests are designed to provide Wyoming high schools with a regular season of academic competition ending with a state tournament.
Awards are given to the top three schools as well as the top small school, with 250 or less enrollment, at each competition. To compete in the state tournament, each high school must qualify at one of the regional contests.
“Douglas Team Two, led by senior Christian Pellatz, started well and continued to expand their lead as the rounds went on. Their written round score was one of the highest recorded in several years," Eric Kestner, WAC State Coordinator said in a press release. "Douglas Team Two finished first, Cheyenne East Team Two finished in second place, and Douglas's Team One took home third place. Pine Bluffs finished in fourth place and took first place in the small school category.”
Western’s Student Learning Office hosted the event, and faculty and staff members volunteered to help as readers, timekeepers and scorers.
The Wyoming Academic Challenge is a great opportunity for Wyoming’s future leaders, according to the release.
For more information visit www.wyomingacademicchallenge.com, or contact Cathy Ebert at cebert@westernwyoming.edu.
