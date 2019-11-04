ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College was ranked the No. 1 most affordable school in Wyoming and most affordable college for an associate degree by Affordable Schools. It considers multiple factors in its methodology for determining ranking:
n Student faculty ratio is considered. WWCC has small class sizes with a 13:1 ratio. Western’s faculty are known for their dedication to their students.
n Graduation rates are key in determining ranking. Although not always true, most students who are satisfied with their studies are likely to remain enrolled and graduate with a degree. High graduation rates often indicate a solid academic experience, according to a press release. Western’s graduation rate is 3 percent which is considerably higher than the national average.
n Affordable Schools also looks at the cost of attendance. While cost is a major decision making factor for any student, it is important to consider the quality of education you’re receiving for the price. Western is an award-winning institution, consistently ranked in the top three – even at national levels.
“With national debt in the trillions, Western is high-quality and affordable solution. Whether students are looking to transfer, graduate with an associate’s degree, or certificate, students are accomplishing their goals without breaking the bank,” WWCC Director of Student Marketing and Communications Kimberly Emerson said in a press release.
For more information on this award, contact Public Relations Specialist Audrey Harton at aharton@westernwyoming.edu. For more information on applying to Western and financial aid, contact Mustang Central at 307-382-1677.
