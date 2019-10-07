GREEN RIVER — Representatives of Western Wyoming Community College will discuss their proposed bachelor of applied science degrees during the next Green River Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn.
The luncheon will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Hampton Inn and Suites in 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River.
It costs $12 for members and $15 for non-members. Lunch will be catered by Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza. Lunch and Learn is sponsored by Hampton Inn and Suites.
RSVPs and cancellations are required by 10 a.m. Oct. 14. by visiting business.grchamber.com.or calling 307-875-5711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.