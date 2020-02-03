SHERIDAN -- Sheridan Travel and Tourism is partnering with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, city of Sheridan and Wyoming businesses to host the second Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo on Feb. 15-23.
Organizers said the highlight of this event is a skijoring competition sanctioned by Skijoring America. Sheridan's course will again be located on Broadway, beginning at Luminous Brewhouse (East Dow Street) and ending at Black Tooth Brewery (East Alger Stree). There will be two days of skijoring action -- Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23.
Thanks to great support from the community, the first WYO Winter Rodeo was a smashing success, according to a press release. In 2019, the Winter WYO attracted 107 teams, which made it the largest ever event on the skijoring America circuit. Sheridan welcomed athletes and visitors from Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, South Dakota, Idaho, Washington, and more. The event spurred local spending impacts of more than $300,000, and record single-day revenue numbers for numerous local businesses.
Organizers said this year's event will be even bigger and better as the 2020 winter rodeo features an additional day of downtown skijoring action, an all-new series of Nordic skiing and fat bike races.
For more information, go to www.wyowinterrodeo.org or www.facebook.com/sheridanwyowinterrodeo.
