SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River launched a new program called "Wyoming and Sweetwater County History Outreach."
In accordance with the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners' March 17 resolution, the Museum is temporarily closed to the public, but the staff is continuing to handle research requests via telephone and email, prepare and maintain exhibits, and foster its ongoing outreach programs and strategies.
"We've also just created a new digital/online outreach program we're calling 'Wyoming and Sweetwater County History Outreach,'" Brie Blasi, County Museum's Director said in a press release. "With so many Sweetwater County residents staying home and all the schools in the county closed, we wanted a way to provide informative, educational, and entertaining historical material county-wide via the Internet."
Through their various online sources, the County Museum will provide links to online videos, websites, articles, and other resources related to Wyoming and Sweetwater County. The Museum is also preparing its own video and slideshow presentations that will appear on its current Facebook page and on their YouTube channel.
The new YouTube channel is: www.youtube.com/channel/UCASN18SFE4uVzY5Ny7T6YSA.
"For the time being, people can't come to the Museum, so we're doing whatever we can to bring the Museum to them," Blasi said.
Museum staff can be reached by email at info@sweetwatermuseum.org, by phone at 307-872-6435 or www.sweetwatermuseum.org or www.Facebook@SWCHM.
'Wyoming and Sweetwater County History Outreach 's first three digital outreach links on YouTube include:
• The Wyoming PBS feature "Prohibition in Wyoming" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SndplfcnEo
• A University of Wyoming Extension Program video about Sweetwater County at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yZl4mWavfs
• "Wyoming's Atlantic Rim Historic Trails" about the Cherokee Trail and the Overland Trail at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNWG8EtOiP8
