LARAMIE — The19th annual Wyoming Buddy Walk will take place Sept. 14 at the Washington Park band shell in Laramie.
The 2019 Wyoming Buddy Walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will have a variety of carnival games, carnival snacks and live music from the 6 Million Dollar Band. The band specializes in performing high energy ‘80s new wave dance hits.
At 10:30 a.m. the recognition ceremony and walk will take place. Participants will return to the band shell for lunch and more music. The event will conclude at noon, which will provide enough time for people attending the University of Wyoming football game to make their way to Tailgate Park to enjoy the University of Wyoming festivities, according to organizers.
“Join the Wyoming Down Syndrome Association as we unite for a common cause at the 2019 Wyoming Buddy Walk. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today. All are welcome for our day of celebration,” the press release states.
The purpose of the Wyoming Buddy Walk is to celebrate the lives of people with Down syndrome and raise awareness in Wyoming. The annual Wyoming Buddy Walk also raises money to provide support for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. The Wyoming Down Syndrome Association, in conjunction with Ark Regional Services, organizes the event.
The Wyoming Buddy Walk continues its relationship with UW football. Through the generosity of UW athletics, organizers are able to provide anyone who registers for the Wyoming Buddy Walk the opportunity to purchase a football ticket for the discounted price of $10 per ticket. Participants will have the opportunity to purchase one ticket for each registered walker. If you are not able to attend the football game, you will be able to register for the Wyoming Buddy Walk without being required to purchase the game ticket.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended. Registering by Sept. 1 guarantees a T-shirt, a football ticket, and helps registration move more quickly. Pre-registration cost is $15 for adults 18 years and older and $5 for youth 17 years and younger. Registration after Sept. 1 costs $20 for adults and $10 for youth.
You can register at www.wydsa.org. Registration is also available on the day of the walk.
For more information, contact Peter Laegreid at 307-742-6641 or outreach@arkrs.org or visit www.wydsa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.