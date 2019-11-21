ROCK SPRINGS — Paula Wonnacott, president of the Rock Springs Chapter of the Wyoming Community Foundation, presents a $5,000 check to Actors’ Mission Board members. The donation will be used to defray planning and architectural fees for the renovation of a building in downtown Rock Springs for a black box theater. The foundation has provided support from the beginning of the Actors’ Mission building project. In 2018, with donations from Rock Springs community members, WyCF worked with the group to set up and maintain an endowment fund that will ensure the Actors’ Mission future. Presentation participants include, from left, Shelby Vasa, WyCF; Joseph Haber, Actors’ Mission Board; Kathy Arrison, WyCF; Charlotte Doak, Brad Russell and Rick Cozad, Actors’ Mission Board Members; and Wonnacott and Alex Nelson, WyCF.